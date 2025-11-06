FIFA unveils new Peace Prize ahead of 2026 World Cup draw in Washington

FIFA has created a new annual award called the FIFA Peace Prize to be awarded for the first time during the 2026 World Cup draw in Washington, world football’s governing body said Wednesday.

“Football stands for peace, and on behalf of the entire global football community, the FIFA Peace Prize – Football Unites the World will recognise the enormous efforts of those individuals who unite people, bringing hope for future generations,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

The announcement came before Infantino appeared at the America Business Forum in Miami, where U.S. President Donald Trump and Argentine World Cup champion Lionel Messi were also speakers.

The recipient of the inaugural award was not revealed, but there was immediate speculation that it could go to Trump, an Infantino ally who is expected to be present at the December 5 draw at the Kennedy Center in the U.S. capital.

Trump, flanked by Infantino, announced from the Oval Office in August that the draw would take place at the Kennedy Center, where he installed himself this year as chairman in what he called a war on “woke” culture.

Since returning to office for a second term in January, Trump has insisted he deserved the Nobel peace prize for his role in resolving numerous conflicts around the world.

But the U.S. president was snubbed by the Norwegian Nobel Committee last month as it awarded the peace prize to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.

The 2026 World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

