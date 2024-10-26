FECAFOOT denies any involvement in charity matches against Brazil

FECAFOOT has issued an official statement to clarify its position regarding two charity matches scheduled for December 2024. These matches, announced on social media, are set to feature former stars of the Indomitable Lions facing off against a selection of Brazilian legends.

The event, which has quickly garnered the interest of football enthusiasts and several prominent figures in Cameroon, has become the center of controversy. In light of the numerous inquiries it has received, the governing body of Cameroonian football has taken a stand to distance itself from the organization of these matches.

In its statement, the Federation clearly emphasizes that it is not involved in any way with the organization of these exhibition matches. This clarification extends to the president of Fecafoot, who is also not personally associated with the event.

This clarification raises questions about the actual organizers of these matches and their legitimacy. It also highlights the need for caution regarding the use of the image of former Cameroonian internationals in sports events.

The firm stance of Fecafoot urges supporters and the media to exercise caution regarding this event, as its organizational details remain unclear. The Federation implicitly reminds that any official event involving the image of Cameroonian football should normally receive its approval.

Source: Footboom