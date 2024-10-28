Football: Manchester United have sacked Erik ten Hag

The Dutchman has come under increased pressure in recent weeks and Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at West Ham proved to be the final straw for co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has been placed in interim charge while United search for a new head coach.

Ten Hag leaves with United down in 14th place in the Premier League, seven points off the Champions League places after just three wins from their first nine games.

A Manchester United statement read: “Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager.

“Erik was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024.

“We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future.

“Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited.”

Source: Evening Standard