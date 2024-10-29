Inflation rises again in Cameroon after 14 months of decline

In September 2024, consumer prices in Cameroon increased by 0.8% compared to the previous month. This rise marks a shift after 14 months of declining inflation. The report, released on October 23 by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), attributes this inflation increase to the higher prices of local goods and services.

As a result of this change, the inflation rate in Cameroon stood at 4.4% compared to September 2023. INS highlighted that this sudden rise breaks the trend of decline. It is mainly due to a 5.9% increase in food prices and an 11.2% jump in transportation costs.

The new INS data indicates that Cameroon’s inflation rate in September 2024 remains above the 3% threshold accepted in the CEMAC region, which includes Cameroon, Congo, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Chad, and the Central African Republic.

Source: Business in Cameroon