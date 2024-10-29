Southern Cameroons Crisis: Bamenda II deputy mayor Killed by Amba fighters

The body of Frida Joko, Deputy Mayor of the Bamenda II Municipal Council in the Northwest Region, was found in the early hours of today, October 28, in the Nchuobo neighborhood of Bamenda, Senior Divisional Officer Simon Emile Mooh said.

Joko was abducted on Saturday afternoon from her home on Savannah Street, Mooh confirmed.

Since the outbreak of the sociopolitical crisis in the Northwest and Southwest regions in 2016, state officials and local representatives have been frequent targets of separatist fighters, who accuse them of collaborating with the central government in Yaoundé. Over the years, numerous municipal councilors, mayors, and even a senator have been kidnapped, some of whom have been killed.

Local sources reported that Joko had just returned from a screening of a documentary about President Paul Biya when she was abducted.

