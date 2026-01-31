Douala airport reopens underground parking after six years of renovation

Closed in 2017 due to terrorist threats and heightened security requirements, the underground parking facility at Douala International Airport is operational again. The infrastructure reopened on January 21 this year with the first users already parking their vehicles. The reopening follows six years of renovation work aimed at restoring the site to international standards for security and comfort.

Works were carried out under the supervision of Aéroports du Cameroun (ADC) following a contract awarded in 2019 to the Cameroonian company Christ Building. Delivery was initially expected ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations hosted by Cameroon in 2022. The project focused mainly on securing the structure, redesigning parking areas, and improving lighting and overall safety conditions.

At a press conference held in Douala on October 12, 2023, Christ Building’s chief executive officer, Joseph Fongang Ngongang, denounced what he described as “lengthy administrative blockages that hinder the reopening of the parking facility” after construction had been completed. He criticized the continued non-use of the site despite an investment of CFA400 million, made under a contract whose total value was not disclosed. The intervention of Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute eventually helped resolve the situation, according to available information.

Now completed, the parking facility offers 179 spaces, split between an area open to the general public and a VIP section reserved for subscription cardholders, providing personalized services. The site also includes rest areas designed to allow travelers to wait for their flights in more comfortable conditions.

According to Joseph Fongang Ngongang, the reopening enables Christ Building to start recouping its investment and meet its financial commitments. It is also expected to generate additional revenue for Douala airport. For ADC, the rehabilitation of the underground parking is part of a CFA95 billion modernization plan, which also includes the upcoming renovation of the passenger terminal, with construction scheduled to begin in 2026.

