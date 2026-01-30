Iran says ready for both war and dialogue

Iran is prepared for both war and negotiations but will not accept imposed terms, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said amid continued Washington’s military threats against Tehran.

“Iran is ready to enter nuclear negotiations if they are conducted from an equal position, based on mutual interests and mutual respect,” Araghchi said on Friday in a joint press conference with this Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, in Ankara.

“If the negotiations are fair and just, Iran is ready to participate in these talks and negotiations.” He added: “We will by no means accept dictation and imposition.”

Araghchi said he was pleased to be in Turkey and described his discussions with Fidan as “good and useful.” He noted that Iran and Turkey are neighbors and friends who have stood by each other “in both easy and difficult days.”

He said Iran welcomes “any initiative that leads to peace and stability in the region, reduces tensions, and neutralizes the sinister plots of Israel.”

He added that Tehran supports Turkey’s approach to regional dialogue and is ready to take part in any talks among regional countries aimed at peace, de-escalation and lasting stability.

Responding to questions about contacts with Washington, Araghchi said the US government has sought negotiations through various intermediaries. “Iran has no problem with negotiation,” he said. “But negotiations cannot take shape under the shadow of threats. They must abandon threats and be ready for fair negotiations.”

“Iran has never abandoned diplomacy and will never abandon it,” highlighted the top diplomat.

Asked whether he might meet a US official in the coming hours or days, Araghchi said: “No plan has yet been arranged for a meeting between us and the Americans.”

He reiterated Iran’s readiness for “fair and just negotiations,” but said preliminary arrangements must first be made, including the format, venue and subject of talks.

“I had very good discussions with Mr. Fidan today on these issues,” he said. “We will continue these consultations with friends in the region, and I hope we can soon reach a clear framework that guarantees honorable negotiations.”

Source: Presstv