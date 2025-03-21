COVID-19 Scandal: CPDM officials grilled

Four Ministry of Public Health (Minsante) officials faced intense questioning by the Audit Chamber of the Supreme Court on Wednesday, March 20, over a 278 million CFA franc contract for an isolation center at Ngaoundéré Hospital.

The officials, facing allegations of mismanagement, appeared frustrated as the Attorney General pressed them to explain “grey areas” surrounding the 2020 contract.

During the fourth hearing, Elysée Amour II Eyenga Ndjomo, Technical Adviser No. 1 at Minsante, expressed “discomfort” at repeatedly explaining his actions. Ousmane Diabi, head of the Studies and Projects Division, reiterated that “all relevant information” had been provided. Remy Bekolo Edou, Minsante’s material accountant, noted he had already spent two hours explaining the allegations on January 20. Abiba Ntue Ngapout, paymaster at the specialized treasury office for Minsante, also clarified the facts again.

The Attorney General cited several instances of alleged mismanagement, including the procurement commission’s disputed competence, inconsistencies in meeting minutes, a 40% advance payment exceeding the legal 20% limit, and the advance payment’s release without a required guarantee.

The officials argued that the urgency of the COVID-19 pandemic in Cameroon in 2020 necessitated bypassing certain procedures. “What truth are we looking for?” Eyenga Ndjomo asked, adding, “The building is there; it saved lives,” and expressing “personal frustration.” The court president questioned whether procedures were followed.

The March 20 debates centered on the special regime for COVID-19 contracts. The Attorney General argued that public contracts must adhere to the Public Procurement Code, except for national security matters. “All contracts are governed by the Public Procurement Code,” he insisted.

He questioned the full payment of an incomplete contract, and an irregular 278 million CFA franc administrative purchase order, paid in two installments within hours.

Abiba Ntue Ngapout admitted, “We made a mistake,” stating the payment document was “strange” and “we did not have the normal procedure.”

After heated debates, the next hearing was scheduled for Thursday, March 27, for prosecution submissions and defense pleadings.

