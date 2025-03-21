Martinez Zogo Affair: Secret Service questions judges’ impartiality in appeal

The General Directorate of External Research (DGRE), the counterintelligence service whose 12 agents are accused of torturing and murdering radio host Martinez Zogo in January 2023, challenged the judges of the Central Court of Appeal on Wednesday, March 20.

The DGRE’s lawyers questioned the judges’ impartiality during a hearing to review an appeal filed by the agency, leading to the proceedings’ interruption. A new panel of judges must be formed, and the next hearing is scheduled for April 17.

The challenge followed a February 20 hearing where a judge stated it was premature for the DGRE to intervene as a civil party. The DGRE has declared itself a civil party in the trial at the Yaoundé Military Tribunal, a position twice rejected by the tribunal.

The DGRE’s lawyers appealed to the Central Court of Appeal, which also indicated the agency could not yet intervene as a civil party. This decision prompted the challenge raised on March 20 by DGRE lawyer Claude Assira.

By seeking civil party status, the DGRE aims to avoid being listed among the accused. The Military Tribunal has twice dismissed its attempts to obtain this status. Being listed as an accused could result in the DGRE being held civilly liable for Zogo’s murder, potentially leading to reputational damage and orders to pay damages to Zogo’s beneficiaries.

The challenge will further delay proceedings at the Court of Appeal while a new panel is formed. The appeal also has a suspense effect on the Military Tribunal trial, potentially postponing the hearing scheduled for April 7.

Source: Business in Cameroon