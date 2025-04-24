Cameroon’s oil production seen at 2.9mln tons for 2025, lowest since 2023

Cameroon is expected to see its oil production fall to 2.9 million tons in 2025, according to projections from the Bank of Central African States (BEAC), outlined in its Monetary Policy Committee report published in March 2025. This represents a decline of 300,000 tons compared to the previous year.

The country’s projected oil output in 2025 will be the lowest since at least 2023. The central bank’s estimated Cameroon’s oil production in 2024 at 3.2 million tons, down from 3.3 million tons in 2023. This marks a steady decrease over the last two years.

Cameroon, alongside Equatorial Guinea (which is expected to produce 3.6 million tons in 2025, down from 3.9 million tons in 2024), is among the few countries in the CEMAC region facing such a sharp decline in oil production. In contrast, Congo’s oil production is forecast to increase by 200,000 tons, from 13.1 million tons in 2024 to 13.3 million tons in 2025. Gabon, on the other hand, is expected to see a smaller decline of 200,000 tons, with production dropping from 11.6 million tons in 2024 to 11.4 million tons in 2025. Chad’s oil production is projected to remain unchanged at 7.6 million tons between 2024 and 2025.

It is important to note that hydrocarbons (oil and natural gas) are the main export products for the five oil-producing countries in CEMAC, excluding the Central African Republic. These revenues typically account for a significant portion of the countries’ income, ranging from 20% to over 80%.

