Equatorial Guinea expels hundreds of Cameroonians… again

Hundreds of Cameroonians have been expelled from Equatorial Guinea since April 22, 2025, according to social media videos showing Cameroonian nationals gathered under the supervision of Equatoguinean security forces. The videos depict lines of people awaiting transfer to the border town of Kye-Ossi in Cameroon’s South Region.

Reports indicate entire families are among those expelled, with numerous accounts alleging swift expulsions without due legal process. Those expelled claim they were compelled to leave behind family members and personal possessions, and an operation to recover items such as mobile phones is reportedly underway.

The affected individuals are appealing to the Cameroonian government for urgent intervention, stating that further expulsions are anticipated in the coming days. The action by Equatoguinean authorities reportedly follows a violent altercation between Cameroonian and local traders in a market in Bata, the economic capital of Equatorial Guinea.

The precise circumstances of the incident remain unclear, but reports suggest the dispute escalated rapidly, resulting in clashes and a strong reaction from the local population and authorities. Expulsions of Cameroonians are a recurring issue in Equatorial Guinea, where they are often accused of illegal residency, a situation that frequently strains diplomatic relations between Yaoundé and Malabo.

In 2022, following a series of control operations and expulsions of foreigners, the Cameroonian government allocated 125 million CFA francs for the repatriation of 630 nationals with irregular status in the neighboring country.

