Cameroon detainee’s death:  Japan’s top court finalizes gov’t damages

Japan’s top court recently finalized lower court rulings ordering the central government to pay damages to the bereaved family of a 43-year-old Cameroonian man who died in 2014 while in detention at an immigration control facility near Tokyo.

But the decision dated Wednesday by the Supreme Court did not accept that the actions of staff at the Higashi-Nihon Immigration Center in Ushiku, Ibaraki Prefecture, who failed to send the man to a medical institution despite his claims of ill health, caused his death.

In 2022, the Mito District Court recognized that the immigration bureau had neglected its duty and ordered the government to pay 1.65 million yen, but it did not acknowledge a causal link between the government’s fault and the man’s death. The Tokyo High Court upheld the ruling in 2024.

The team representing the man’s mother had appealed the previous rulings, arguing against the failure to accept the link while claiming that the low compensation, seemingly influenced by discrimination based on nationality, was unjust.

According to the ruling, the man was detained at the center in 2013. Suffering from health issues including diabetes, he claimed in 2014 that he was dying and was found without vital signs the following day. He was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

