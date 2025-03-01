Namibia’s Sam Nujoma laid to rest at national shrine

Namibia’s founding President Sam Nujoma was laid to rest at the country’s National Heroes’ Acre on the outskirts of the capital, Windhoek, on Saturday.

Nujoma passed away at a local hospital on Feb. 8 at the age of 95.

Speaking at the state funeral, Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba described Nujoma as a leader who stood for freedom and justice throughout his life.

“Today, we are laying to rest one of Namibia’s illustrious sons, a man who fought for justice and the liberation of his country. He dedicated his life to improving the lives of many Namibians. It is a great loss to our nation,” Mbumba said.

Mbumba also honored Nujoma for his selfless contributions, which helped shape Namibia into a respected democracy on the African continent. He said that Nujoma laid the foundation for future generations to thrive financially.

The funeral was attended by several African presidents and former leaders.