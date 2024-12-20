Biya regime budgets CFAF400 million for rural cooperatives GICs

Lawmakers on the Finance Committee of Cameroon’s National Assembly recently questioned the Minister of Economy, Planning, and Regional Development, Alamine Ousmane Mey, about government support for Common Initiative Groups (GICs), which are rural cooperatives.

According to the committee’s report, the minister revealed that “amounts ranging between 300 and 400 million CFA francs” have been budgeted for GICs in 2025.

“To support GICs, approximately 100 million CFA francs is earmarked for acquiring agricultural equipment, while an additional sum of between 250 million and 300 million CFA francs will go toward assisting specific structures,” Mey explained.

However, the minister acknowledged the limitations of these allocations, stating that they are “modest compared to the numerous needs expressed by these associations and cooperatives, which operate in critical sectors and often in the most remote areas.”

He also emphasized that the process for obtaining these subsidies is governed by clear and transparent criteria, ensuring a fair selection of the associations or organizations eligible for support from the Ministry of Economy, Planning, and Regional Development.

Common Initiative Groups (GICs) are socio-economic organizations formed by individuals with shared interests. They are governed by Law No. 92/006 of August 14, 1992, which outlines regulations for cooperatives and common initiative groups in Cameroon.

Source: Business in Cameroon