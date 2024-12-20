Cameroon to Host 2026 Nanbudo World Cup

Justine Diffo, President of the Cameroonian Nanbudo Federation (Fecananbudo), announced that Cameroon will host the Nanbudo World Cup in 2026. The announcement was made during the launch of an international Nanbudo training seminar and the opening of the 2025 sports season in Bafoussam, the regional capital of the West Region, according to CRTV, the public radio and television broadcaster, on the X platform.

This news follows the official announcement by the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, of Cameroon’s candidacy to host this prestigious international competition. The announcement was made during a July meeting with a delegation from the African Nanbudo Confederation. This delegation was led by Master Kouassi Komenan, president of the continental body, and included notable figures such as Master Jean-Marie Mangilli, Secretary-General of the World Nanbudo Federation, and Justine Diffo, President of Fecananbudo.

Cameroon expressed its desire to host the Nanbudo World Cup, bolstered by its triumph in the 5th edition of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in the discipline, which was held in the country. This event, held from July 5 to 7 at the Yaoundé Multipurpose Sports Complex, solidified Cameroon’s dominance in Nanbudo in Africa. The country finished first in the overall rankings, winning 20 of the 22 gold medals awarded.

This fifth consecutive victory and the high standard of organization for the competition were praised by international sports authorities, further establishing Cameroon as a leader in Nanbudo on the continent. Building on this success, the country decided to capitalize on this momentum by preparing a strong and competitive bid to host the discipline’s World Cup in 2026. By hosting the competition in 2026, Cameroon aims to continue its rise in the martial arts world while providing the world an opportunity to discover and celebrate this discipline.

Nanbudo is a Japanese martial art created in 1978 by Yoshinao Nanbu, a pioneer of karate in Europe. It emphasizes fluid and circular movements suitable for both competition and self-defense. The discipline includes various forms of two-person or group combat, evasive techniques, katas, and exercises focused on breathing, flexibility, and internal development. Nanbudo stands out for its ability to combine combat techniques with personal development, promoting harmony of mind and body.

Source: Sbbc