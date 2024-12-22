Biya regime expects CFA154.2bn in oil taxes in 2025

Cameroon plans to collect CFA154.2 billion in taxes from oil companies in 2025. This figure comes from the report by the Finance Committee of the National Assembly following their review of the government’s 2025 budget proposal, which was approved by lawmakers.

The expected amount will be added to income from the country’s oil and natural gas sales, which are projected to reach CFA734.8 billion next year, according to government forecasts.

Compared to the 2024 budget, the expected oil revenues for 2025 represent a decrease of CFA66.8 billion (-8.3%). The government attributes this decline to a reduction in global oil prices and the weaker value of the dollar against the CFA franc.

Source: Business in Cameroon