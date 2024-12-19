Fight against corruption: Nyenè Mawn suspends 7 frontline leaders

The Manyu Women International Association (Nyenè Mawn) has suspended seven of its front line leaders indefinitely for sowing intolerance and disunity by misappropriating the association’s funds. The action announced today by the leadership of Nyenè Mawn’s governing body against the seven was unexpectedly severe.

Nyenè Mawn stated that “recent acts of financial misconduct by Bessem Bayen, Nancy Tarkang, Evelyn Ashu, Frida Enow, Emilia Ntoh, Florence Bessong and Baphe Lurke for which all 7 have been found guilty are very serious, and have damaged the integrity of Nyenè Mawn and Nyenè Mawn’s international reputation.”

The Nyenè Mawn press release also suggested that the suspended seven members have been intimidated by the verdict.

The sanction deprives the seven members, who have been active in Nyenè Mawn ever since the association was created in Belgium from participating in any Nyenè Mawn activity. The Nyenè Mawn statement furthered that the memberships of the seven have all been frozen.

“This decision has been communicated to the concerned parties and we have been told that the 7, intimidated by this action, are planning to release on social media a statement saying they have passed a vote of no-confidence on the President-General Dr Mrs Patience Abangma. We hereby call on all Nyenè Mawn queens, all over the world not to treat as serious any vote of no-confidence statement on social media against Dr. Patience Abangma,”

“We again are asking all our members to remain vigilant and to bear in mind that only the general assembly meeting coming up in August in Paris, France will implement changes as regards to leadership positions in Nyenè Mawn.”

At the time of filing this report a statement from the seven suspended members was sent to our editorial chat forum.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai