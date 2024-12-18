REDHAC’s Alice Nkom summon moved to December 19th

Alice Nkom, the Chair of the Board of Directors of the Central Africa Human Rights Defenders Network (Redhac), has been summoned to appear before the Wouri Department’s senior divisional officer, Sylyac Marie Mvogo, in Douala on December 19. This follows an administrative summons initially scheduled for December 16 but postponed due to “major scheduling constraints,” as outlined in a new notice sent to the prominent lawyer.

The notice explains that Nkom’s presence is requested to provide “explanations regarding highly reprehensible acts” allegedly committed. It emphasizes that the summons is a personal matter, warning against any mass gatherings or attempts at “pernicious exploitation” of the situation.

Despite these warnings, Redhac members have announced plans to demonstrate on the esplanade of the prefecture in Douala on December 19 to denounce what they view as an unjustified summons. A similar protest, dubbed “Black Monday,” was scheduled for December 16 but was banned by local authorities.

The summons relates to an incident on December 9, when Alice Nkom reportedly broke seals placed on Redhac’s headquarters after its activities were suspended. On December 6, Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji ordered the suspension of the NGO for three months, citing “illicit and exorbitant funding inconsistent with its operational profile” and “activities likely to undermine the integrity of the national financial system.”

Source: Sbbc