CEMAC leaders vow to implement structural reforms

Leaders of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC) vowed on Monday to implement structural reforms aimed at boosting economic growth and ensuring monetary stability, according to a statement released at the summit.

The commitment was made at a special session of the CEMAC.

The statement said the leaders also pledged to pursue a prudent debt policy and prioritize concessional financing, urging development partners to strengthen efforts in mobilizing financial resources to support the subregion’s economic transformation.

The statement also emphasized the need for CEMAC countries to pay their debts, the statement added.

Cameroonian President Paul Biya, who hosted the summit, said in his closing speech that the CEMAC states need to diversify their economies and accelerate structural reforms in terms of governance and budgetary discipline.

They also need to improve the business climate and deepen regional integration, he added.

CEMAC is made up of six countries including Gabon, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Chad, the Republic of Congo and Equatorial Guinea.

Source: Xinhuanet