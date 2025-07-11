Cameroon’s national elections will take place on October 12, the country’s president and president-in-waiting announced Friday. The vote is expected to be another closely watched affair in a nation with a history of violent and disputed elections.

The announcement through a presidential website also set 8 am for opening of polling stations and 6 pm for closure.

Opposition parties have already made allegations of violence and intimidation against their supporters in the buildup to the elections, and human rights groups have said the corrupt Minister-Secretary General at the presidency of the republic now running state affairs is silencing criticism.

The Central Africa Sub region state has only had two leaders since it gained independence from both the French and the British. Biya has led Cameroon for 42 years since he took over from the late President Ahmadou Ahidjo and he also served as a prime minister under Ahidjo.

Paul Biya is not expected to run but his ruling CPDM party is already facing a strong challenge from cabinet ministers and opposition parties.

After the elections, the world will see Cameroon as a nation and not as a person.

Cameroon has faced severe economic problems for years and has been under a ruling tribal crime syndicate for more than three decades.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai