Biya family now living in a house guarded by French secret service in Paris

President Biya’s family is now living in a well guarded house in France, it has been claimed.

Aides to the dictator have moved his family and a select band of relatives to France late yesterday. The move is said to have come about after the 91-year-old leader disappeared from public view.

Intelligence sources told Cameroon Intelligence Report that the Biya family is now under the protection of the French government, which effectively amounts to political asylum.

Cameroon Intelligence Report was also told that Biya’s family fear of chaos in Yaoundé the capital is one of the reasons why they have moved to Paris.

France has remained an ally of the regime since Biya took office from the late President Ahmadou Ahidjo in 1982.

Biya has not been seen in public since leaving Beijing on 8 September after attending the Forum on China-Africa Co-operation (FOCAC).

Government sources say he is sick and undergoing medical treatment in Paris or Geneva.

We gathered that a bad prostate operation in France reportedly weakened the Cameroon strong man.

“It’s over now for Mr. Biya” our source said, adding that the Biya family may not return to Cameroon even with his remains.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai with Intel files