Germany launches CFA3.2bn sustainable agriculture project in Cameroon

Cameroon has joined the AgSys (Sustainable Agricultural Systems and Policies) project, a global initiative launched by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). Funded with €5 million—around CFA3.2 billion—the project will run for four years (2023-2027) and will assist Cameroon in transforming its agricultural systems to enhance sustainability.

AgSys aims to help the beneficiary make the shift toward sustainable farming by building on existing partnerships and adding policy advice approaches. The idea is to create food systems that provide healthy and affordable food for everyone while respecting the planet’s limits. Right now, this is a challenge, as many agricultural systems negatively impact the environment and climate. To address this, about 30 public and private sector representatives, civil society members, and researchers gathered for a workshop in Douala from September 30 to October 1, 2024. The goal was to discuss quality standards for sustainable agriculture and set priorities for the sector in Cameroon.

This workshop took place 10 months after the project’s launch and addressed some of the roadblocks it faces. Marthe Epassy, AgSys-GIZ’s technical advisor, explained, “The purpose of the workshop was to identify the regulatory and political challenges slowing down the promotion of sustainable agriculture.” Several reforms are currently in progress to revitalize the sector, including a law on organic farming passed at the end of 2023 and an outdated seed law from 2001 that needs updating. Additionally, implementation texts for the interprofessional law are still awaited. These processes are seen as critical to removing barriers and ensuring the successful execution of the sustainable food systems roadmap.

However, advancing these reforms has been slow due to different interpretations of the issues involved and conflicting interests, according to GIZ. AgSys focuses on actively involving key players in the reform process, encouraging them to advocate for these laws, recognizing the importance of sustainable agriculture.

The project tackles five main areas: developing a sustainable and inclusive political and regulatory framework, strengthening production systems through professional associations, promoting “Made in Cameroon” sustainable products, improving marketing in both national and international markets, and establishing a quality control system for sustainable agricultural products. Funding will be made available through microfinance institutions to increase competitive agricultural loans, particularly for vulnerable groups.

The project also considers gender, digitalization, and institutional development, aiming to increase sustainable production, improve infrastructure, and enhance governance in the country’s food systems.

