Southern Cameroons Crisis: Teachers urge enhanced security in Anglophone schools

Teachers in Cameroon’s Anglophone regions on Saturday called for more efforts to strengthen security measures for teachers, students and schools in the regions where an armed separatist conflict is underway.

“Many of us are threatened, kidnapped, tortured and some have even been killed — for the simple fact that we are teachers,” the All Anglophone Teachers Trade Union said in a statement marking World Teachers’ Day, which is celebrated on Oct. 5 annually.

Teachers in the troubled regions marked the day with parades and conferences to reflect on how to improve their working conditions.

Cameroon’s two Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest have been plagued by violence since 2017. Teachers and students have been regularly attacked in the regions after separatist fighters warned government schools not to operate.

