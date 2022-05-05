Biya and his gang showed not serious about peace in Southern Cameroons

The Ambazonia Interim Government has hit out at the Biya Francophone Beti Ewondo regime in Yaoundé for its continued military deployments to Southern Cameroons.

“The continued deployment of troops loyal to the French Cameroun regime to Southern Cameroons invading Ambazonian towns and villages proves La Republique’s blatant defiance and lack of seriousness about peace,” Vice President Dabnney Yerima said on Wednesday.

Dabney Yerima expressed deep regret to Doctors Without Borders for not being allowed to operate in Southern Cameroons in order to help Southern Cameroonians in need of medical care.

The Francophone dominated Cameroon government army offensive that has been seeking to restore state authority in Anglophone Cameroon has killed thousands of English speaking Cameroonians and turned the entire Southern Cameroons region into the scene of Africa’s worst humanitarian crisis.

By Isong Asu