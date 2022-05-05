Dusseldorf: Southern Cameroonians stand united in supporting Ground Zero

Amid continued French Cameroun military operations against Southern Cameroonians, members of the Ambazonia Interim Government have held a forum called “Ground Zero – the new route to Buea” in the German city of Dusseldorf.

Senior officials of the Ambazonia Interim Government including Vice President Dabney Yerima participated in the one day event to express their support for the Southern Cameroonians defending the Ambazonian homeland.

Cameroon Concord News understands the strategic meeting is a preparation for a complete change of strategy in the resistance and also an intensive evaluation of the Big Rubbergun Project.

During the forum, Vice President Dabney Yerima called for forming official and popular funds through the Bank of Ambazonia to support Amba fighters and Southern Cameroons refugees in Nigeria.

Yerima also opined that there was an urgent need for prominent Southern Cameroons elite in Europe and the US to push for an international political discourse of the crisis in Southern Cameroons.

The Southern Cameroons exiled leader also said that it is time for the Southern Cameroons diaspora to prove their support for Ground Zero against ongoing French Cameroun crimes.

By Chi Prudence Asong