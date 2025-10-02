Bishop Lontse-Keune of Bafoussam says democracies must ‘alternate’ leaders

Bishop Paul Lontse-Keune did not name President Paul Biya, at 92 the world’s oldest leader and after 43 years the second longest ruling president in Africa, who is seeking an eighth term.

Cameroonians must remember that changes in political leadership are essential to healthy democracy, a bishop said ahead of presidential elections on 12 October.

Bishop Paul Lontse-Keune of Bafoussam said alternation of power was integral to the democratic process and should take place through “free, fair and transparent elections”, in a letter on 26 September.

He said that Scripture evidenced not only the necessity for alternation of power, but also the limits of human influence. While Moses had the task of liberating the people of Israel, he said, Moses never stepped his foot on the Holy Land. Instead, God ordered that that authority be handed over to Joshua.

Power also changed hands from Samuel to Saul, and from Saul to David, and all these changes were “for the good of the people”, Bishop Lontse-Keune said. He warned against the temptation to raise leaders to the position of deities, noting that “the reign of a leader must have an end”.

“Change distils its benefits to the people and the nation … it is not an option, it is the living proof that democracy works,” he said.

The bishop said alternation prevents the confiscation of power by a single individual or group, allows citizens to hold their leaders accountable, helps in the fight against corruption, enables the renewal of ideas and the political elite, and above all enhances the credibility of a nation globally, he said, which can potentially attract foreign investments.

His letter did not name President Paul Biya, at 92 the world’s oldest leader and the second longest ruling president in Africa, who has governed Cameroon as president for 43 years and is seeking an eighth term.

Biya is running against 11 other candidates, including two of his former ministers who resigned to challenge him. Bishop Lonste-Keune urged all 12 competing candidates to present their competing visions to voters clearly, by visiting all parts of the country and taking part in a a televised presidential debate.

Source: the tablet.co.uk