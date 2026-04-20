Afriland First Bank deepens its role in financing Cameroon’s SMEs

Afriland First Bank Cameroon is highlighting the strength of its lending activity as it looks to deepen its foothold in the small and medium-sized enterprise segment. In 2025, the bank says it extended more than CFA1,200 billion in loans to private businesses, bringing its outstanding credit portfolio to CFA1,667 billion. It also reported CFA20,333 billion in deposits across its network of 100 branches nationwide, along with total assets of CFA2,550 billion.

The figures were shared on April 15 by Chief Executive Officer Célestin Nguela Simo during the signing of a partnership agreement with the Interprogress Foundation, organizer of the Promote trade fair. The event’s 25th edition is scheduled to take place in Yaoundé from June 12 to 21, 2026.

Beyond presenting its financial results, Afriland is using the moment to reinforce its strategic positioning. The bank is aiming to project itself not only as a solid financial institution but also as a player closely aligned with the needs of the productive sector. “At Afriland First Bank, our commitment to the real economy goes beyond statements of intent. It is reflected in tangible, verifiable results,” Nguela Simo said.

The message is clearly focused on SMEs. The CEO pointed to “forty years of boldness, proximity, and innovation in support of SMEs, entrepreneurship, and the real economy.” He said the bank not only finances businesses but also supports their structuring and provides the tools needed to scale their projects. Afriland is positioning itself less as a lender and more as a long-term growth partner for companies of all sizes.

To back up that claim, the bank is also emphasizing its national footprint. With 100 branches, including in rural areas, Afriland highlights its close ties with economic operators across the country. It also points to its ability to mobilize funding for SMEs through partnerships with institutions such as the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Proparco, and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB). This combination of local presence and access to structured financing underpins its ambition to act as a bridge between business needs and long-term capital.

This strategy is tied to the Afriland Horizon 2030 plan, which is framed as a contribution to the emergence of “true African economic champions.” The bank is positioning its role within a broader effort to support entrepreneurial development across the region.

Promote 2026 is central to that effort. Afriland presents the trade fair not just as a visibility platform, but as a space for direct engagement with businesses in Cameroon and beyond. It sees the event as an opportunity to build partnerships, structure projects, and strengthen ties with the private sector.

As part of its participation, the bank announced several concrete measures. It will fully fund the participation of 40 SMEs at Promote 2026, offer discounts of 30% to 35% on participation costs for its partner businesses, and provide comprehensive support to exhibiting clients, including advisory services, networking, and visibility. According to Nguela Simo, the goal is to turn the event into “a true growth accelerator.”

Through this push, Afriland is effectively using its financial performance to reinforce its position in the business lending market. By highlighting its loan volumes, deposit base, balance sheet size, branch network, and access to external funding, the bank is seeking to cement its image as a key player in the real economy. Its SME-focused initiatives tied to Promote 2026 follow the same logic: turning its proximity narrative into a lever for commercial expansion in a segment it sees as central to its strategy.

Source: Sbbc