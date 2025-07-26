2025 Presidential Elections: CPDM regime puts Cameroon on a war path!

Elections Cameroon known as ELECAM has released the list of approved presidential candidates for the upcoming presidential elections and it is clear that Prof. Maurice Kamto, the man who has the entire nation behind him and the only opposition candidate who strikes fear in the CPDM corrupt regime has been cut out.

The news has hit Cameroonians like a ton of bricks and many are so disappointed with the CPDM regime which has held the country hostage for forty-three years.

Cameroon has witnessed significant decline in all sectors over the last four decades and it will take a different mindset for the country to walk away from the destructive mentality that has sent many innocent souls to an early grave.

Besides cutting out Prof. Maurice Kamto from the race, Anicet Ekane, the president of MANIDEM, the political party which has nominated Prof. Kamto, has been put under arrest.

The question is: Why is Anicet Ekane under house arrest? Is it by practicing violence on Cameroonians that the beleaguered Biya regime will perpetuate itself in power?

Cutting out Prof. Kamto from the 2025 presidential election is one mistake the government might regret in a few days. Tensions are high in the country and Cameroonians living abroad are already talking about financing a civil war. The Yaoundé regime has clearly demonstrated that political change in Cameroon will never come through the ballot box and this implies that Cameroonians should pick up arms and start killing each other.

ELECAM has decided to destroy Cameroon. It must be held accountable and its members have simply opened themselves up for personal attacks. There are discussions currently underway on how to eliminate those ELECAM officials who succumbed to the pressure from the country’s territorial administration minister, Atanga Nji. Cameroonians are frustrated. They are hungry and the pain is beyond measure. It should not be a surprise when bombs start going off in Cameroon in the coming days.

This act by the government and ELECAM, which is a government political tool, demonstrates that the CPDM cannot genuinely win an election. The CPDM cannot destroy itself by always resorting to actions which discredit it.

The CPDM can run a successful election without resorting to this barbarism that has become its hallmark. The CPDM simply needs to fill in the right candidates in every election and it will post impressive results. The CPDM is the only political party in Cameroon with a national reach. Why the fear!

What is the rationale behind imposing a 93 year old man on Cameroonians? The CPDM has many youthful and strategic brains which can lead the country to a new and prosperous era. President Biya whose health and age are already a handicap is not the only person who can rule Cameroon. The CPDM should understand that some of its acts like the decision to cut Prof. Maurice Kamto out only make violent change inevitable.

There is surely going to be violence in the coming days. If what has been playing out in the two English-speaking regions of Cameroon has not taught the Yaoundé regime any lessons, then the government was never designed to learn.

If an armed conflict erupts in East Cameroon, it will certainly find a rear base in Southern Cameroons where armed groups are still creating havoc.

Cameroon’s future is bleak. The CPDM must understand that old tricks cannot always work. This is the era of cutting edge technology and with the Internet; the world can easily understand the mess that is playing out. Would it not have been a lot wiser to beat Prof. Kamto in the ballot box?

Why put the country on a war path when everyone understands that the CPDM regime is on its last leg? President Biya is dying, that is, if he is not already dead. Why push the country to a bloody civil war because of a man who had the opportunity to transform Cameroon into an El-dorado but spent most of his time sleeping at the switch?

Cameroon must change and it will change this year. The CPDM regime has chosen its side. It wants to plunge the country into a bitter civil war and this will surely happen sooner rather than later.

There are many young unemployed men who constitute a huge pool of fighters. All they need now is weapons and a few dollars bills for them to transform that country into another Democratic Republic of Congo. Is the Yaoundé regime really prepared for such a doomsday scenario?

The ball is in court of those young men whose future has been mortgaged by a regime that is inimical to development and economic prosperity. Cameroonian youths must take their responsibility. Prayers and wishes will never address unemployment, despondency, desperation and poverty. Sometimes, real freedom comes through the barrel of the gun. The government has thrown down the gauntlet. It is up to the youths of that country to demonstrate that they can bring about real change by taking to the streets and changing a regime that has been insensitive to the plight of the people.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai

Editor-In-Chief