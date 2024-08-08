Yaoundé: UN rights chief calls for access to Southern Cameroons

The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights requested on Wednesday better access to Cameroon’s restive separatist regions and called for revisions to an anti-terror law that rights groups say has been used to silent dissent.

Factions of secessionist militias have been battling government troops in Cameroon’s two English-speaking regions since 2017, leading to thousands of deaths and displacing nearly 800,000 people.

“I have called on the government to facilitate humanitarian access to areas affected by conflict,” Volker Turk said after a two-day visit to the Central African country.

“I have also urged the government to revise the 2014 anti-terrorism law in this regard,” he said.

Amnesty International has described that law, which mandates the death penalty, as repressive and says it curtails rights, opens new tab protected in Cameroon’s constitution.

In a 2022 report, Amnesty found that the majority of people jailed from the Anglophone regions had been sentenced under the law.

In 2017 a journalist was sentenced to 10 years in prison on terrorism charges under the legislation.

Source: Reuters