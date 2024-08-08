CPDM Crime Syndicate: Cameroon passport ranks low in 2024

Cameroon maintains visa-free relations with 50 countries worldwide, according to the 2024 Henley & Partners Passport Power Report. The Cameroonian passport ranks among the least powerful, placing 89th out of 103 countries, alongside Congo. Both nations hold the lowest rankings within the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC). Within this group, Gabon stands out with a passport that allows visa-free travel to 60 countries, ranking 80th, followed by Equatorial Guinea at 83rd, which enables access to 57 countries without a visa.

On the African continent, South Africa leads, ranking 47th globally with visa-free access to over 100 countries. Singapore holds the top position worldwide, with its passport granting visa-free access to 195 countries. Other highly ranked countries include France, Italy, Germany, and Japan. According to Henley & Partners, these top rankings offer significant travel advantages, and increased visa-free access enhances commercial opportunities and industrial benefits.

The 2024 index also lists countries that have made progress in its index over the years. From 2014 to 2024, the United Arab Emirates experienced a remarkable 46% increase in visa-free access, rising from 9 to 55 countries. Colombia also demonstrated a notable improvement of 27%, moving from 37 to 64 countries. China increased its visa-free access by 24% during the same period. Conversely, some countries have seen declines, such as Venezuela, which fell from 42 to 25 countries, marking a 17% decrease. In Africa, the largest decreases were observed in Nigeria (-13%) and Senegal (-11%).

Source: sbbc