Thousands rally across UK against rise in far-right violence

Thousands of anti-racism protesters rallied across the UK Wednesday against the recent wave of far-right violence sweeping cities in England and Northern Ireland. Fuelled by online misinformation, rioters have targeted mosques and migrant housing facilities since the murder of three children on July 29.

But on Wednesday evening, it was anti-racism and anti-fascist counter-protesters who were out in greater numbers, holding rallies in cities up and down England including London, Birmingham, Bristol, Liverpool and Newcastle.

Source: AFP