Yaoundé: Mad rush for visas triggered by fear of Biya’s death!

There is a mad rush for visas as news of President Paul Biya’s death is becoming more certain. Yesterday, the lion man who thought he owned the world sank into a deeper coma, causing panic among his family members.

Despite assurances from the 91-year-old dictator’s ministers that the president is hale and hearty and is working remotely, many people who have benefitted from the chaos and corruption which have characterized the dictator’s time in power are applying for visas just in case violence erupts after his death.

“Many government officials who do not hold foreign passports are rushing to embassies to secure visas for themselves and their families. They are aware that the clouds are gathering and a massive storm may be headed to Cameroon,” a source in Yaoundé who saw ministers heading to the French embassy told Cameroon Concord News.

“We know that things are really bad in the country and the spectrum of anger encompasses a wide range of emotions that tells every reasonable person that revenge may be in the menu. Cameroonians are angry and years of frustration could trigger extreme violence if news of Mr. Biya’s death gets confirmed,” the source said.

“There is panic within government circles and even ordinary people are making alternative arrangements just in case Cameroon goes down such a slippery slope. Life is very challenging these days and escalating living costs are hurting many Cameroonians who cannot even make ends meet” our source added.

“We are in trouble. 42 years of misrule could create massive chaos in our country. We are praying for a smooth transition and Cameroonians should learn to forgive. We can fix our country and move on peacefully. We should not let anger destroy whatever we have built together,” the source added.

By Rita Akana in Yaoundé