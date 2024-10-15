Geneva: President Biya’s entourage loses hope!

Cameroon Concord News Group can now confidently declare that Cameroon’s President, Paul Biya, is in the final phase of his life.

The struggling lion, who has been hospitalized at the Clinique Générale-Beaulieu, Chemin de Beau-Soleil 20, 1206 Geneva, Switzerland, located in the Champel District of Geneva, emerged briefly from his coma, giving false hope to members of his entourage.

Biya, who is 91 years old, opened his eyes and shook his hand on Monday, quickly sank into a more profound coma on Monday afternoon, causing confusion among his family who thought they could wrap him up and hastily bring him back home for him to beat the 45-day absence from Cameroon which could trigger a declaration of a vacancy at the Presidency.

Our sources in Geneva which have elected anonymity have indicated that there is panic within government circles as Mr. Biya will not be in Cameroon before Thursday.

There is total sadness here in Geneva, one of sources said; stressing that even the first lady is already losing hope.

He added that “she knows what will happen to the family once Mr. Biya dies. The entire family is aware of the dislike Cameroonians have for Mr. Biya who is being blamed for economic and political chaos in Cameroon.”

“Biya is finished. They cannot even show him on TV. He has been in a coma since he got to Geneva and even the doctors understand that the end is near,” our source stressed.

“It will be a miracle if he comes out of today’s coma. He is in very bad shape and his death won’t come as a surprise to those who are around him in Geneva,” he said.

“Even the sycophantic ministers in Cameroon who issued press releases last week indicating that the lion man would be home soon are today concerned. They are all regretting that they included timeliness on Biya’s return in the releases,” the source pointed out.

This is a developing story and more will be yours as our sources provide the details.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai