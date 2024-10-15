Brussels Airlines: Daheru Mamman is new Cameroon Station Manager

Brussels Airlines recently welcomed Daheru Mamman as the new station manager for Cameroon, effective October 1. With more than 22 years of experience in the aviation industry, Mamman is not new to the airline. He previously served as the station manager at Nsimalen International Airport in Yaoundé, where he developed a strong reputation for excellent service.

Expressing his excitement about the new role, Mamman said, “I am honored to take on this opportunity with Brussels Airlines. I look forward to working with our dedicated teams to provide exceptional service and ensure smooth operations while prioritizing the safety and comfort of our passengers.” His passion for the job and commitment to customer satisfaction shines through in his words.

In this new position, Mamman will oversee daily operations at both Nsimalen and Douala airports. He will manage the staff and introduce initiatives aimed at boosting efficiency and enhancing the overall customer experience. He is also dedicated to creating a collaborative workplace that encourages innovation and teamwork, believing that a united team can achieve great things.

Younes Louahrani, the managing director of Brussels Airlines in Cameroon, shared his enthusiasm for Mamman’s appointment, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Daheru Mamman as our new station manager in Cameroon. With his leadership and experience, we are confident that we will continue to enhance our service offerings and strengthen our position as a leading airline in Cameroon.”

Brussels Airlines, a proud member of the Lufthansa Group, operates daily flights that connect Cameroon to various destinations in Europe, North America, Canada, and beyond. However, passengers should be aware that starting in 2025, the airline plans to implement an environmental surcharge on its fares. This surcharge, ranging from €1 to €72 per flight, will be applied to all flights departing from European airports, including those bound for Cameroon.

