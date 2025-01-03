Yaoundé: Justice Richard Wanki dies of cancer

Cameroon Supreme Court Justice Richard Wanki, an iconic champion of common law, has died of cancer in Yaoundé.

Wanki died on Thursday surrounded by his family.

Earlier this year, family sources close to Justice Wanki, head of the Common Law Division of the Supreme Court said he was fighting a recurrence of cancer.

Wanki was one of the few Anglophone legal minds to sit on the Francophone dominated Supreme Court.

As one of few English speaking justices on the Supreme Court, his health was watched closely after the passing of Justice Ayah Paul Abine.

His family is expected to issue a statement on the passing of a man described by many as the titan of the common law and a brilliant mind.

By Soter Agbaw-Ebai with files