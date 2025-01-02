Football: The 36 Anglophones in the history of the Indomitable Lions

What gives them joy in Yaoundé is not only the slaughtering of innocent English speaking Cameroonians by the Francophone dominated military but also the important role played by Anglophones in the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

Renowned academic Dr Claude Kana has sounded a note of caution to the regime in Yaoundé and he recently reminded Yaoundé of the contributions made by Southern Cameroonians to the success of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon from 1964-2020. He was helped in his effort by veteran sports journalist DJOMO Kevin.

Indeed, since the early days of the reunification of the two Cameroons, Southern Cameroonians have played an important part in the history of the Indomitable Lions. EBAÏ Fidelis was the first to be selected in 1964 and today a total of 36 have worn the green, red, yellow outfit and two of have been captains: TATAW ETA Stephen and EYONG ENOW Tarkang.

This is the list compiled by Dr Claude Kana

EBAÏ Fidelis, NDIEFFI Steven 404, MAKOLE Sher, NANGOH David, KULU Emmanuel, KANG Wilson, MUKUBE Vincent, EWUNKEM Joseph, NGOH Franklin, EPIE NZAMS Charly, DOCTOR EKWE Fabian, BEN BOLA Forshu, NDIP AKEM Victor, NLEND ANJUMA Simon, NTAMARK Charly, AGBO Hans, TATAW ETA Stephen, EKEME NDIBA Samy, BEKIMA ASHU Charles, ASHU NTONG, OBONAYA Edwin, SHI FRU Celestine, ESSA Pius, NJUME NTOKO Roland, NJANG Sunday, ETCHI OBEN Ernest, SIMO Augustine, NDIEFFI Pius, DJAMA MBAH Robert, WAMFOR Justice, EYONG ENOW Tarkang, ANDONGCHO Mbuta, FAÏ Collins Ngoran, NJIÉ Clinton, NDIP TAMBE Robert, BOKWE Georges.

By Chi Prudence Asong