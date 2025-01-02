Multiple people involved in New Orleans attack inspired by IS group

US authorities say they believe multiple people were involved in an attack in New Orleans that killed 15 and wounded dozens on New Year’s Day

The driver of a pick-up truck that sped into large crowds in the city’s French Quarter has been identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a US Army veteran from Texas, who was killed in a shootout with police

President Joe Biden says the attacker was inspired by the Islamic State group and the FBI says an IS flag was found in the truck

The identities of the victims are still being established but they include a former Princeton University football star and aspiring nurse

Law enforcement are also looking at whether the attack is linked to the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas hours later – but Biden says no link has been found yet.

