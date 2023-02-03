Yaoundé:  Government seizes 53 buildings, 39 vehicles from disgraced ex-defense minister Mebe Ngo’o

Prosecutors at the Special Criminal Court in Yaoundé have seized 53 buildings, 39 vehicles and disabled 11 bank accounts, mostly comprised of more than 23.9 billion FCFA from former minister of defense Edgard Alain Mebe Ngo’o.

The Special Criminal Court filings detailed that the Biya regime also seized a series of bank accounts belonging to his wife Bernadette Mebe Ngo’o holding millions in cash.

Most of the funds came from offenses including embezzlement of public funds, specifically the over-invoicing of public contracts, money laundering and bribery.

Furthermore, our Yaoundé city correspondent Rita Akana detail that nearly six hundred million held in four bank accounts in Douala was seized as well. Mebe Ngo’o maintains his innocence and has denied misappropriating Cameroonian tax payer’s money.

Additionally, Biya regime agents also seized heavy machinery that belonged to the Mebe Ngo’o family that was held in several locations in Yaoundé. The Biya Beti Ewondo government revealed intentions to seize the property, and the prosecutors at the Special Criminal Court initiated the process.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai