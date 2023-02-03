Murder charge to be laid against media tycoon Amougou Belinga arrested over death of journalist Zogo

Amougou Belinga was arrested yesterday in Yaoundé and will be charged with murder over the death of journalist Martinez Zogo, whose body was found in a field outskirts of Yaoundé.

Yaoundé police said the late journalist was found with multiple injuries caused by several sharp-edged type weapons.

Cameroon Intelligence Report understands that Amougou Belinga was detained by secret service agents and is currently under guard at the Secretariat of State for Defense (SED).

Our chief intelligence reporter in the nation’s capital hinted that the so-called media guru will be charged with murder.

It is understood he was arrested late in the evening and is now remanded in custody. He will face state prosecutors today.

Tributes flow after tragic death

Police were called to the field some few kilometers from Yaoundé after some passersby discovered the body of journalist Martinez Zogo.

Zogo was pronounced dead by emergency services shortly after, with colleagues, family and friends saying they believed he had been killed following statements he made against prominent government officials including business and media tycoon Amougou Belinga.

The alleged homicide of Martinez Zogo in Yaoundé has sent shockwaves through the entire nation and the media community, with friends remembering the radio host as someone who never stopped smiling.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai with files from Rita Akana