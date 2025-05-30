Yaoundé: FECAFOOT unanimously approves 2025 budget

The Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) has taken a decisive step forward with the unanimous approval of its 2025 budget during an extraordinary general assembly held on May 24 in Odza, Yaounde. This landmark decision follows months of discussions and signals a new chapter for Cameroonian football, setting the stage for unprecedented strategic investments.

Presiding over this critical session via videoconference, Fecafoot President Samuel Eto’o witnessed full agreement among the federation’s leaders. The unanimous vote reflects a renewed unity within the governing bodies of the national football scene.

“This assembly marks a fresh start for our football,” said Elizabeth Mosima, an observer of Cameroon’s sporting institutions. Attendees approved all proposed amendments focusing on strategic goals set for July 2023.

The meeting also ratified decisions from the executive committee’s December 16, 2024 session in Mbankomo. These resolutions include a financial restructuring plan and an optimized allocation of resources aimed at developing grassroots football.

Such consensus stands in contrast to previous divisions that had stalled key decisions. This restored unity promises more effective management of federation affairs moving forward.

The impact of this budget extends well beyond numbers. It outlines a clear roadmap to modernize the country’s football infrastructure and enhance the performance of national teams.

Coming at a time when Cameroonian football strives to reclaim its stature on both the continental and global stages, the planned investments are expected to benefit the Indomitable Lions as well as domestic leagues.

The unanimous support during the vote bolsters the legitimacy of the budgetary directions championed by Eto’o’s leadership, inspiring hope for a vibrant future in Cameroon’s football landscape.

Source: Footboom