Football: Bayer Leverkusen to sign Cameroonian talent Christian Kofane

Bayer Leverkusen have reached an agreement with Christian Kofane (18) of Albacete. The Cameroonian forward scored eight goals and provided one assist for the second division side last season, and will cost a reported €5m.

Bayer Leverkusen have fought off interest from Porto, Benfica and AS Monaco to sign Kofane, whom Real Madrid also ‘put out feelers’ for, per Kicker. Should the Bundesliga side reach a full agreement to sign Kofane, the 18-year-old attacker will be loaned back to Albacete.

Kofane only moved to Spain from Cameroon in November 2024 and was intended for Albacete’s youth teams but after impressing, made his first team debut in January 2025, and went on to play 19 second division games under Alberto González.

The signing of Kofane would add further youth to Bayer Leverkusen’s attack, who already have promising Artem Stepanov within their ranks. The 17-year-old Ukrainian will spend next season on loan at 2. Bundesliga side Nürnberg.

Source: Yahoo Sports