Yaoundé: Biya and Niat taken to Europe in bundles

President Paul Biya, was scheduled to leave Yaoundé, the nation’s capital, yesterday in what was dubbed as a private visit to an unknown destination in Europe.

Sources at the Unity Palace in Yaoundé have hinted the Cameroon Concord News Group that Mr. Biya, 91, who is going through tough health challenges, was being rushed to his usual destination for health reasons.

“The head of state is in agony. His usual demons have reared their ugly heads and he is in very bad shape. His wife who moonlights as a care giver is already sick and tired of cleaning him up as even the thickest diapers are not a match for Mr. Biya’s incontinence,” our source at the Unity Palace said.

“Mr. Biya is heading to Switzerland where he hopes to find some relief. His body is failing him. He rarely talks these days and his heart and other organs have joined the fight to bring down the long-serving, incompetent and low-energy leader,” our source, which elected anonymity, said.

“Despite his failing health, Mr. Biya is still holding on to power and it is being rumored that the dying Biya is still insisting that he will be his party’s flagbearer in next year’s election. Why can Mr. Biya not learn from Joe Biden who has thrown in the towel because of age and poor health?” Our source quipped.

Meanwhile, the country’s Senate President, Marcel Niat Njifenji, was also rushed to France in a small bundle for emergency health care.

The 90-year-old is in a critical and unstable situation. He was rushed to France in an air ambulance and many of his collaborators thought he might not make it to France as his health had deteriorated very fast.

A source close to Mr. Niat said he might not return to Cameroon in front of the plane. “He might end up in the cargo section of the plane as his health is very concerning,” our source said.

Over the last couple of years, Mr. Niat has been a colony of diseases but he cannot quit his position because he wants to continue having free health care and other perks which come with his position as Senate President.

More will be yours as our correspondents in Europe provide us details about the two Cameroon strong men.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai