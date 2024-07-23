US: Secret Service boss to quit after admitting failures over Trump shooting
The head of the US Secret Service Kimberly Cheatle says she plans to quit following security lapses in the run up to the assassination attempt on Donald Trump
In a tense appearance before a Congressional Committee, Cheatle had described the attack as the Service’s most significant operational failure in decades
During the hearing, lawmakers from both parties had called for her to resign
One man was killed at the rally on 13 July and three others, including Trump, were injured.
Source: BBC