US: Secret Service boss to quit after admitting failures over Trump shooting

The head of the US Secret Service Kimberly Cheatle says she plans to quit following security lapses in the run up to the assassination attempt on Donald Trump

In a tense appearance before a Congressional Committee, Cheatle had described the attack as the Service’s most significant operational failure in decades

During the hearing, lawmakers from both parties had called for her to resign

One man was killed at the rally on 13 July and three others, including Trump, were injured.

Source: BBC