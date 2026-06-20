World Cup: Turkey crash out after defeat to ten-man Paraguay

Ten-man ​Paraguay eliminated Turkey with a courageous ​defensive effort to seal a dramatic 1-0 win on Friday after suffering a ​dismissal ‌before halftime, with the ⁠fastest goal of the World Cup proving ‌the difference.

Midfielder Matias Galarza wound up ⁠from 25 metres and fired a low rocket home after 64 ​seconds to eclipse Ismael Saibari’s ‌71-second strike in Morocco’s 1-0 win over Scotland conjured hours before.

Paraguay midfielder ‌Miguel Almiron was given a straight red card ​in first-half stoppage time for putting his hand over his mouth in a ​confrontation with Turkey’s Mert Muldur, ​the first to fall ​foul of the new rule at the tournament.

It ​made Paraguay’s task that much harder but they weathered wave after wave of Turkey attacks to claim the win ⁠in a remarkable turnaround following their opening ⁠4-1 ​demolition by the United States.

Source: Reuters