World Cup: Iran parl. speaker hails national team defense against Belgium

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf has hailed the national football team’s defensive resilience in Sunday’s World Cup match against Belgium, comparing it to the Iranian people’s steadfast defense of their homeland during the US-Israeli war of aggression.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf shared a photo from the match with the caption: “This is how we protect our land.”

The message, posted minutes after Iran held 10-man Belgium to a goalless draw in Los Angeles, drew a direct parallel between the team’s defensive performance on the pitch and the recent war of aggression against the country.

Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand was the hero of the match, making several crucial saves to deny the star-studded Belgian lineup featuring Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku.

The Iranian defense held firm despite Belgium’s possession dominance, and Belgium’s hopes were dealt a blow when defender Nathan Ngoy was sent off for bringing down Iran striker Mehdi Taremi.

The Iranian team has been competing under extraordinary circumstances.

Due to US-imposed restrictions, the team has been forced to stay outside the US between matches, with many staff and officials banned from entering the country.

The squad relocated its training camp to Mexico after the outbreak of the war, which began with US-Israeli strikes on February 28 that assassinated the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and targeted nuclear facilities, schools and hospitals.

The match took place as diplomatic efforts between Iran and the US remain deadlocked.

While a memorandum of understanding was finalized on June 15 to end the war, a follow-up meeting in Switzerland on Sunday was overshadowed by new tensions.

US President Donald Trump made threatening remarks against Iranians earlier on Sunday, complicating the negotiations.

According to sources close to the talks, Trump’s comments have created a difficult atmosphere, with Iranian officials expressing frustration over what they see as continued US hostility despite the framework agreement.

Source: Press TV