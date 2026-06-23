Dangote sets sights on doubling cement production in Cameroon by 2028

Dangote Cement Cameroon plans to double its production capacity in the country by 2028, as it seeks to capitalize on growing demand from infrastructure projects and the construction sector.

The local subsidiary of the pan-African cement group controlled by Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote aims to raise annual output from 1.5 million tons to 3 million tons. As part of that strategy, the company launched a new cement product, Dangote BlocMaster, on June 18 in Douala. Sold in 50-kilogram bags, the 42.5R-grade cement is designed specifically for professional block production and masonry work.

“We developed a product that meets the highest requirements in terms of productivity, strength, rapid setting, and improved yield for block manufacturers, helping prevent building collapses while delivering greater value to our customers,” said Bertrand Mbouck, managing director of Dangote Cement Cameroon.

New Product Targets Growth in a Competitive Market

With the introduction of BlocMaster, Dangote Cement Cameroon now offers three products on the local market. The company hopes the new addition will help strengthen sales in a highly competitive industry driven largely by construction activity.

The launch comes at a challenging time for the company. According to Dangote Cement’s quarterly report, sales volumes in Cameroon fell 15.8% year-on-year during the first quarter of 2026, reaching about 300,000 tons. BlocMaster is expected to help the company better target block manufacturers, masons, and construction projects with high demand for building materials.

Dangote is promoting the product’s strength, fast-setting properties, and higher yield. These features are aimed at a market segment increasingly focused on construction quality, particularly as concerns over building collapses have grown in several Cameroonian cities in recent years.

Capacity Expansion Underway

Beyond the product launch, Dangote Cement Cameroon is preparing for a major expansion of its industrial footprint. The company is upgrading its Douala plant, which currently has an annual production capacity of 1.5 million tons. The goal is to increase that figure to 3 million tons.

The project is part of a broader expansion strategy by Dangote Cement. The group recently signed a $1 billion agreement with China’s Sinoma Engineering to build new cement plants and modernize existing facilities across seven African countries, including Cameroon.

At the same time, the company has revived plans to build a second cement plant with a capacity of 1.5 million tons in Yaoundé. The project had been dormant for several years.

The facility is no longer expected to be built in Nomayos, as originally planned. Instead, it will be located in what Bertrand Mbouck described as an industrial development zone within the capital. He did not provide further details on the site or implementation timeline.

The expansion reflects Dangote’s ambition to strengthen its position in a country where construction remains one of the main drivers of cement demand. The sector is widely estimated to account for between 6% and 8% of Cameroon’s GDP. For Dangote Cement Cameroon, the challenge will be twofold: regain market share in the short term through a more targeted product offering while securing the investments needed to double production capacity by 2028.

The success of that strategy will depend not only on market demand but also on the company’s ability to deliver its industrial projects on schedule in an environment shaped by intense competition, logistics costs, and fluctuations in public infrastructure spending.

Source: Business in Cameroon