When will Biya stop his rascality?

Cameroon’s External Affairs Minister Lejeune Mbella Mbella, is currently in Paris, France, where he is expected to represent Cameroon’s President Paul Biya, at the Francophonie Summit scheduled for September 4-5, 2024.

The 91-year-old Paul Biya has not returned to Cameroon since he travelled to China where he attended the China-Africa Summit wherein the focus was on cooperation ties between Africa and China.

Sources close to the Cameroonian dictator say Mr. Biya has been hospitalized in a French hospital where he is fighting for his life against wildly spreading prostate cancer.

Though members of the dictator’s entourage insist that he will still attend the Francophonie summit which starts tomorrow Friday, September 4, 2024, in the French capital, observers argue that it will be a miracle if Mr. Biya attends the summit given his current state of health.

Our correspondent in Paris has been reliably informed that the Francophie secretariat has still confirmed that Mr. Biya will attend the event, adding that the dictator’s protocol services have not yet informed Francophonie officials that Mr. Biya’s scheduled has changed.

Many people are asking questions about Mr. Biya’s whereabouts, especially as the country he leads is falling apart, with Yaoundé, the country’s capital, spotting huge heaps of garbage and posting high rates of crime.

Since taking over the country in 1982 following the resignation of the country’s first president, Ahmadou Ahidjo, Mr. Biya has spent most of his time out of the country, letting his ministers to run the country however they want; a situation which has led to widespread corruption and embezzlement.

Corruption, unemployment and crime have become the country’s hallmarks and this is causing many Cameroonians to leave the country. The country’s youths are leaving in droves heading to any country which can deliver some form of peace to them.

Also, the country’s death rate has escalated over the last thirty years, with many government hospitals being characterized by critics as consultation clinics. Millions of Cameroonians have lost their lives due to the lack of quality health care and there are no improvements in the offing.

Many Cameroonians are looking forward to the 2025 presidential election as they consider the election as an opportunity to vote out the incompetent and ailing president who is out of touch with reality.

Many observers are really waiting to see if Mr. Biya will be attending the Francophonie summit tomorrow. If he turns out to be a no-show, Cameroonians will be convinced that he is a dying man who is on his way out.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai