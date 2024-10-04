IFAD: Supporting Agriculture in Central and West Africa

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) has been a key player in Africa’s agricultural development efforts for more than four decades. In this regard, IFAD engages with governments in the region to encourage them to increase their investments in agriculture, with special emphasis on climate-smart practices and green technologies which sustainably boost agricultural productivity.

The West and Central Africa (WCA) region is as intricate as it is vast. Its population has quadrupled over the last 50 years. Agriculture is vital to livelihoods in West Africa, employing 60 per cent of the workforce and accounting for 35 per cent of the region’s GDP.

This volatile region, where 11 out of 24 countries are classified as fragile, faces some of the toughest challenges in the world.

One in three people live in extreme poverty. Women and young people are the most affected as they have less access to employment opportunities, land and financial resources.

Growing food insecurity shows no sign of abating, with the number of hungry people set to reach almost 50 million in 2024. This is exacerbated by conflict, climate change and the degradation of natural resources.

WCA has one of the world’s youngest populations, with more than three in five people under the age of 25. However, many of these young people have left rural areas in search of job opportunities in cities or abroad. Increased investment could provide them with better access to education, professional development and decent employment.

A fast-growing middle class means demand for food in Africa will continue to grow. This demand could be met by local small-scale farmers if they are given the tools and investment to work the region’s arable land and sustainably use its array of natural resources.

Agriculture-led GDP growth is at least three times more effective at reducing poverty than growth in any other sector. Despite this, only a handful of countries regularly achieve the Africa Union’s target of 10 per cent government spending on agriculture.

IFAD engages with governments in the region to encourage them to increase their investments in agriculture, with an emphasis on climate-smart practices and green technologies that sustainably boost agricultural productivity.

IFAD has been supporting rural communities in WCA so they can lift themselves out of poverty for over four decades. The region represents one quarter of IFAD’s global active portfolio.

Its programmes address the root causes of poverty by enhancing production, increasing access to markets and strengthening climate resilience.

In response to the enormous challenges facing the region’s young rural population, IFAD funds initiatives which provide training, encourage entrepreneurship and boost the creation of decent jobs.

Together with government partners, IFAD is piloting innovative programmes in the region. For example, the Joint Programme for the Sahel tackles the transborder challenges of COVID-19, conflict and climate change, while the Regional Programme for the Integration of Agricultural Markets boosts intra-regional trade.

In a context where government spending on agriculture is low and small-scale farmers often struggle to access funding, IFAD is a leading investor in smallholder farming. It invests in production, market linkages, access to finance, policy engagement and building the capacity of rural institutions.

IFAD channels climate finance to small-scale farmers to enhance their climate resilience through the Adaptation for Smallholder Agricultural Programme, the Global Environment Facility and the Green Climate Fund.

Fragmentation makes scaling up climate adaptation and resilience a challenge. To address this, IFAD supports producers’ organizations and brings diverse stakeholders together.

By Cecilia M. Manjang