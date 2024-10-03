Canada’s Quebec halts recruitment of Cameroonian nurses

The Canadian province of Quebec has decided to stop recruiting nurses from three African countries, including Cameroon. According to Radio-Canada, the decision stems from a request by the World Health Organization (WHO), which has classified Cameroon as a country with a vulnerable healthcare system.

In 2020, the WHO issued a “support and safeguard list for healthcare workers,” of which Cameroon is a member. The organization reports that Cameroon has only 1.9 nurses per 10,000 patients, significantly below the global average of 49 doctors, nurses, and midwives per 10,000 inhabitants. The nurse recruitment program launched by Quebec in 2020 has exacerbated the shortage of trained personnel, further deepening the healthcare crisis.

“We must stop recruiting from the 55 countries [on the list], including 37 in Africa,” stated Lisa Little, First Vice President of the International Council of Nurses, as reported by Radio-Canada.

In recent years, Cameroon has experienced a brain drain of trained professionals, particularly in the education and healthcare sectors. Canada, and especially Quebec, has been a major destination. This situation has raised concerns among Cameroonian authorities, who have taken steps to limit the emigration of professionals from these fields. Several reports indicate that teachers attempting to leave the country have been turned away at local airports.

Source: Business in Cameroon