University professors threaten strike action over unpaid bonuses

Members of the National Executive Bureau of the National Union of Higher Education Teachers (Synes) held a general assembly on October 1st at the University of Bertoua. Following their meeting, the union issued a statement urging faculty members’ at all public universities to halt teaching activities starting at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, if the full payment of the research modernization bonus is not made.

After the assembly, Firmin Moutil, Synes’ National Secretary for Communication, emphasized that the call for a strike reflects the growing dissatisfaction among teachers. They have long been protesting the government’s failure to pay this quarterly bonus on time. The third installment of the bonus, due by September 30, has not been paid, exacerbating tensions.

Beyond the late payments, Synes also criticized partial disbursements made without explanation. “Some teachers receive their payments, while others are left waiting. If this delay were just a few days, it wouldn’t be a problem. But it often stretches to three months. How can anyone work under such conditions?” Firmin Mouti questioned.

Moreover, Synes pointed out that several teachers have yet to receive their second installment, which was supposed to be paid by June 30. The union’s Executive Bureau has started compiling a list of those who have not received their payments.

A source close to the rector’s office at one of the state universities expressed a different perspective, suggesting that Synes is overreacting. According to this source, despite delays, the government has always eventually paid the full bonus. Moutil acknowledges this but insists, “The issue is the repeated failure to meet deadlines.”

Source: Sbbc